iOS 14 at the top: Apple update breaks iOS 13 installation record in just 7 days

Apple announced iOS 14 at the beginning of June during WWDC 2020 and now it released the new version of its system a few days ago, which is coming full of news and improvements for the various iPhone models. These new features are creating a phenomenon that has made iOS 14 one of the fastest versions adopted by users of Apple devices.

This is what the statistics released by Mixpanel point out, which tracks the use of operating systems over defined periods of time. The numbers point out that iOS 14 grew 27% in just 5 days after being released, an impressive milestone since iOS 13 grew only 20% in one week after being made available.

It is worth mentioning that official Apple statistics have not yet been released, after all, the company usually discloses its numbers only after they exceed 50% of the devices, in fact, it is possible that it will make the announcement during the launch of the iPhone 12, which must be presented next month, but everything indicates that this version should impress, at least in the numbers of installations.

The high number of installations is certainly related to the compatibility of the system, which supports even the iPhone 6S and iPhone SE 2016, but mainly due to the new functions such as Widgets on the home screen and the application gallery, which allows them to be organized. in folders, two functions very similar to those already seen on Android and which should be very successful on iOS.

