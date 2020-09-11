Home Technology Tech news iOS 14 | Google Chrome can now be set as the...
iOS 14 | Google Chrome can now be set as the default iPhone browser

IOS 14 is still in its beta phase, but users who already have the new Apple operating system installed can set Chrome as the default iPhone browser. The novelty came with the latest update of the Google app for iOS.

This is perhaps one of the most anticipated functions for Apple users, as the company has never officially offered this option since the launch of the first iPhone in 2007. The company’s justification is that Safari is a central part of the user experience , “designed to work in conjunction with the system”.

Now, those who have an iPhone and don’t like Safari can set the Google browser as the system default when accessing a link on social networks, news aggregators and emails.

How to set Chrome as the default browser on the iPhone

If you have an iPhone with the latest version of iOS 14 beta installed, follow the steps below to set Google Chrome as your system’s default browser:

Step 1: go to the App Store and install the latest version of Google Chrome;

Step 2: after installed, access the iPhone settings and search for “Chrome”;

Step 3: there, an option called “Default browser” should appear. Just change the “Safari” option to “Chrome”.

Ready. Now, any link opened on social networks, emails or news aggregators will be opened with Google Chrome! What did you think of the novelty? Tell us below in the comments!

