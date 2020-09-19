iOS 14: YouTube restricts use of picture-in-picture on the web for Premium accounts

One of the new features of iOS 14 is the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, which allows you to play a video in a reduced floating window while browsing other mobile applications. However, users point out that YouTube is blocking the use of the function in its web version, limiting it only to subscribers of YouTube Premium.

The restriction was found by accessing the YouTube website through Safari and reported by The Verge on the last day 18. When playing a video in full screen and activating the function, the thumbnail immediately returns to the original position on the page. Putting Safari in the background, playback stops. The blockade persisted in tests by the Canaltech during the production of this article (19), as shown in the GIF below:

Picture-in-picture by the free version of YouTube is blocked on iOS 14 (GIF: Bruno Salutes / Canaltech)

Interestingly, the portal Macrumors pointed out that the feature works normally with videos from the platform embedded in other web pages. For iPad, for example, picture-in-picture worked normally in Safari on the platform and third-party websites.

Background playback from YouTube on mobile devices is a feature exclusive to the Premium version. Therefore, it can be analyzed as a method to limit usage to your subscribers. Google and Apple have yet to comment on the matter.

YouTube Premium has a monthly cost of R $ 20.90, and has the following advantages: watching videos without ads, playing videos in the background, downloading videos to watch offline and accessing YouTube Originals.

Source: The Verge, Macrumors