iOS 15.3 Wins First Public Trial Version

This Monday (20), Apple began distributing the first beta version of iOS 15.3 (19D5026g) and iPadOS 15.3 (19D5026g) to testers in general (developers and “common” users). More discreet in new features, the updates seem focused on implementing minor tweaks and improvements “behind the scenes” of operating systems.

Reports on what’s new in these builds are still few, as Apple Beta Software Program members haven’t had time to scour systems after the upgrade. This version debuts just a week after the release of iOS 15.2, which introduced child chat protection mechanisms, Digital Legacy, new Apple Music subscription plan, and other features.

For now, Universal Control and support for ID cards in the Wallet app remain out. Both features were announced by Apple a long time ago, but so far are not part of the company’s operating system and, judging by the delay in starting tests, they may not appear in the next update.

As always, testers will receive the update automatically. Once it is available for download and installation, the iPhone or iPad must notify the user. If it hasn’t appeared yet, but you want to scan for pending builds, it’s worth going to Settings > General > Software Update to start a search.