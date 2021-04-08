iOS 15 may have dual biometric authentication and new Control Center

Apple should only reveal details about iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 at the event for developers Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled to take place from 7 to 11 June 2021, but that does not stop fans from speculating about the news. The most recent rumor is that iOS 15 will feature a redesigned Control Center and support for dual biometric authentication with facial and digital identification.

According to the French website iPhoneSoft, the new iOS should have the Control Center design similar to that of macOS Big Sur. The idea is to transform the resource window into something more compact and with support for customization through the dragging technique. and release.

Apple is also said to be working on a more accurate biometric authentication system, with the possibility of combining Face ID and Touch ID simultaneously. The bad news is that this may be an exclusive feature of the iPhone 13, which would make it Apple’s first device compatible with these two security technologies.

According to the website, biometrics with digital would be inserted in a sensor under the screen, at the bottom, compatible only with an original Apple panel. The serial number of the display and the Touch ID identification number would be linked to the same chip, the that would prevent the use of generic alternatives. So, if it is true, nothing to change the front of your iPhone 13 in unauthorized assistance, see?

iPhone 13 coming?

The new iPhone 13 should repeat the same design as version 12, but should bring improvements to offer more processing and speed. Among the novelties would be a new rear camera, battery optimized, screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz for the Pro models and, probably, more colors, such as the return of matte black.

Analysts further believe that Apple’s launch window should return to standard, with the iPhone 13 announced at the June conference and released for sale from September. Another expectation is that the device will have a new option of 1 TB of storage – the first iPhone to reach this capacity.

For now, everything is just a mere rumor, but the new Control Center layout seems to be something quite doable – even because there is already a similar option for those who made the jailbreak on the device. The way is to wait two more months until the news is officially announced by Apple.

How is the anxiety for the new iOS and Apple releases for 2021? Say what you think in the comment field.