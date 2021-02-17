iOS: How to replace Siri with Google Assistant?

Ditch Siri in favor of Google Assistant with very simple manipulation.

iOS does not natively allow the use of a voice assistant other than Siri, integrated by default. Google’s voice assistant, which has a dedicated app on iOS, cannot, unlike Siri, be invoked with a simple voice command. If Siri responds off the cuff after a simple “Hey Siri”, Google Assistant cannot officially be activated by voice using an “Ok Google” like on Android.

However, there is a solution, quite simple to set up, to have Google Assistant answer you off the cuff when you call it.

1. Download Google Assistant

If you haven’t already, download and install Google Assistant on your iPhone. Open the app and make sure your Google account is properly logged into it to be able to use it.

2. Download Shortcuts

To replace Siri with Google Assistant, you’ll need Apple’s Shortcuts app. With it, you can generate a very simple script that will launch Google Assistant after a request from Siri.

3. Create a script

Now open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone and tap the + button at the top right to create a new script. Then press Add action and search for Google Assistant in the field provided. Press on Assistant in the Apps section, then choose the action Hey google.

Now press the button following, give your shortcut a name, Ok Google for example, and validate your shortcut by pressing okay.

4. Use Google Assistant instead of Siri

Launch Siri using a “Hey Siri” or the iPhone’s side button if you’ve configured it to activate Apple’s voice assistant, and just say “Ok Google”.

If everything goes according to plan, Siri should automatically ask you to tell it what you want to ask Google. After saying your query, Google Assistant should open and display the result of your query.