iPad Pro 2022 should have mini LED screen and Apple M2 on all models

An iPad Pro is definitely a companion for many years to come. However, Apple needs to sell, and thanks to that we have periodic releases. And if in 2021 the novelty was the arrival of the M1 chip, those who have waited until now may have good reasons to wait a little longer.

According to long-standing insider Dylan DKT, Apple is gearing up to announce new iPad Pros this year. There would be two big news: the first would be the arrival of the mini LED panel for all models, since the current generation only brings this screen in the 12.9-inch version.

The mini LED screen makes the components that illuminate the pixels even smaller, which is great for sharper contrast, power brightness, and greater control over lighting zones — even if not everything is perfect. When we talk about the iPad Pro, these are welcome features, as it is the company’s tablet with the greatest potential for professional video editing.

The second novelty would be the presence of the Apple M2 chip. The first generation was curiously announced first for Apple computers, but the second is expected to debut on the iPad Pro 2022.

About the performance of the chip, details are still unknown. However, a considerable leap in graphics performance is expected, as the platform can continue with eight CPU cores, but offer at least 10 GPU cores.

Difficulties for a new iPad Pro

One problem, though, would involve the magnetic recharge that we’ve already heard about in other rumors. The company would be facing difficulties to embed wireless charging in the iPad Pro. This would be due to concerns about inserting a glass back, which would make it more fragile. One solution would be to enlarge the dimensions of the Apple logo on the back, making it the attachment point for MagSafe chargers.

It is worth remembering that we also heard about a new iPad Air. It is possible that the iPad Mini line will receive a rest in 2022, as the iPad Mini 6 brought many innovations in design and performance.

Finally, it is also commented on the AirPods Pro 2. The new generation of high-performance in-ear headphones still have scarce information, but it could be an Apple wearable for 2022. It is worth noting that the year seems full for Tim Cook: we heard even on the company’s virtual reality glasses, and an iPhone SE Plus 5G still for the first half. It remains to be seen whether the rumors will be confirmed little by little.