iPhone 11 is the best-selling phone in China in 2020

According to a survey by Counterpoint Research, in the first three months of the year, the Chinese smartphone market fell 22% compared to the same period last year.

And Apple’s smartphone was the least affected at the time. In the first quarter of 2020, iPhone sales in China fell only 1% and the iPhone 11 is still the market leader there.

Last Friday, two other market research companies, IDC and Canalys, released reports on the global smartphone market. Samsung still leads the segment, but Apple is among the brands that suffer the least during the pandemic.