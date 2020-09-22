Home Technology Tech news iPhone 12 may sell less than expected, says CEO of operator AT&T
Technology Tech news

iPhone 12 may sell less than expected, says CEO of operator AT&T

By kenyan

The iPhone 12 line is expected to be presented to the public in October. And one of the main differentials of this family is the presence of 5G connectivity in all models, allowing the public to have access to the advanced features that this technology option delivers to consumers.

However, there are those who believe that the devices will not be a major Apple launch, contrary to what many believe. A large part of this is due to the fact that the market is in a period of profit recovery in short steps, something that was evident in the data of several mobile manufacturers.

And Jeff McElfresh, CEO of the operator AT&T, ratifies that the iPhones of line 12 may not sell as expected, since the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 caused a stagnation in the market, making older devices end up being the public’s first choice.

Obviously Jeff knows the size of the popularity that iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Max and 12 Pro Max will have with the public. However, the fact that there is still a lot of uncertainty with the future paths of the mobile market makes him believe that he will not have a large-scale sale as the predecessor.

“I believe that you will see many of the iPhone subscribers change to update the device. But I wouldn’t say it will be a big event. I also don’t think it will be a disappointing event. I think that customers, based on the economic pressures that we all face today, will make a calculated decision about what they want to do. And we will be there to offer them any device that Apple launches here soon, ”said the CEO of AT&T.

Another interesting piece of information shared by Jeff McElfresh is that AT&T is already working on the implementation of 6G technology, but it still does not have an exact period to be launched, as it will be several years of study before the tests are carried out on cell phones.

The application of this new connectivity will only be able to enter into distribution after all parts of the world implement equipment with support for mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks. So, in practice, we may only see 6G in use in the year 2030, as Samsung said a few months ago.

