iPhone 13 can feature reverse charging and new portrait video mode

With September fast approaching, the supposed iPhone 13 launch window is also getting closer. Therefore, the number of rumors about Apple’s next top of the line starts to increase, indicating that the device should not bring drastic changes, but at least employ point improvements to improve the user experience.

In addition to a reduced notch and new camera module shape, the iPhone 13 should feature the A15 Bionic chipset, employ advanced stabilization on all cameras across the family, adopt 120Hz refresh rate screen and more. Now, a number of new rumors have been released, indicating the addition of some more important features in Apple’s next generation cellphones.

Reverse loading and portrait video

The first information came through a partnership between the channel EverythingApplePro and the leaker Max Weinbach, who suggested that the copper chokes used for the wireless charging system will be larger on the iPhone 13. This would indicate that the phone would bring greater charging speed, currently limited to 15W.

Another possibility is the arrival of the long-awaited reverse charging feature, already present in a significant number of Android phones in the premium segment, but hitherto absent in iPhones. Old rumors pointed out that the iPhone 11 would have the technology, which ended up not being realized for unknown reasons.

The presence of reverse charging would bring new possibilities to the owner of wireless headphones and other accessories from the Cupertino giant, which could be quickly recharged using just the phone. Another major new feature would be the addition of a portrait video mode in the native camera app of the new iPhones, acting in a similar way to the feature recently brought by Apple to FaceTime.

Reinforced name and production lines

Parallel to this, the Chinese financial news portal money published on Monday (5) a new article in which it practically confirms the name of the new iPhones. The text of the periodical talks about the manufacturers that closed deals with Apple to produce the company’s cell phones. According to information, the company Hon Hai, responsible for one of Foxconn’s plants, was the “big winner” among the suppliers.

In addition to conquering the right to manufacture all units of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the company would have conquered 68% of the production of the iPhone 13 and 60% of the iPhone 13 Pro. Another interesting point is that the smallest model in the 2021 line should abandon the name “mini”, being just called the iPhone 13, possibly to decouple the more compact iPhone from the iPhone 12 mini, whose sales were much lower than expected.

Other than that, the screen sizes of the new devices can also be confirmed, which should be identical to the last generation: the old iPhone 13 mini, now called just iPhone 13, will feature 5.4 inches; the traditional iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will be equipped with a 6.1-inch display; the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch panel.

iPhone 13 can come in 12 color options

Finally, the website PhoneArena gathered all the supposed colors in which the iPhone 13 should be made available. In addition to practically certain options, such as black and red, there are some hollow versions, such as pink and orange, and some theories on the site, such as yellow and minty green, totaling 12 shades.

Unlike the previous generation, the iPhone 13 is not expected to be late this year, and is expected to arrive at an event scheduled for the third week of September, when Apple used to announce the new generation of the phone before the pandemic.