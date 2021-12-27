iPhone 13 with iOS 15.2 can have display switched at home without breaking Face ID

As soon as the iPhone 13 was released, the folks at iFixit discovered that it was not possible to make a homemade display switch without turning off Face ID. It was another step by Apple towards dominating the technical support of its devices.

Given the repercussions of the discovery, the company has committed to deactivating this blockade. It basically occurred because the iPhone 13 line display features a microprocessor for facial biometrics, for alleged security reasons. But its functioning has changed.

Since iOS 15.2 the iPhone 13 no longer has this lock. Users can switch screens at home — if they’re brave and knowledgeable. Or take it to third-party support that isn’t accredited — at your own risk and expense.

Verification of original parts

Even so, the iPhone will still display a pop-up after booting, informing you of non-recognition of illegitimate parts. This will happen when the user uses a third party screen, which will not provide the technical quality of the original display.

This message is also displayed when a non-genuine battery is inserted into iPhone. By the way, iOS 15.2 brings a new menu for the user to check if their device has legitimate parts or not.

From iPhone 11 onwards, you can get details of the display, camera, and battery hardware — including the date the changes took place. On previous models, and on the iPhone SE (2020), users only check battery details.

Remember, Apple has a table on its website with prices for its official repairs. It’s the most reliable way to fix an iPhone — but also the most expensive.