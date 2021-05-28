iPhone does not satisfy Americans like before and Samsung phones become darlings

The iPhone does not appeal as much as a good top-of-the-line Galaxy, shows a survey of consumer satisfaction in the United States. Apple phones, developed in the country, are more popular, but their users are not as happy as those who have a Galaxy Note 10 Plus or an S10 Plus, leader of the ranking.

The conclusion is the American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ASCI), which interviewed almost 22,000 people and defined each person’s happiness scores with their cell phone. And while Apple lost two points, Samsung stayed at 81 and took the lead, one point ahead of Apple. Motorola won four more points, and shares the second place with Apple and Google (which appears for the first time), the three with 80 points.

When the list is divided into models, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, S10 + and S20 + share the podium, all with 85 points. The Galaxy S20 got 84 points, and the A20 added 83, and then five phones tied with 82 points: the Galaxy S10, also from Samsung, and then Apple devices, represented by the iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, X and XS Max.

In other words, Apple may even dominate the American mobile phone market with sales considerably better than the competition, but its products no longer satisfy consumers as they used to. Not that it is bad, but the result shows that Samsung, Motorola and Google are on a good path with regard to the experience they offer their users.

Interestingly, despite the good sales figures, no model in the Galaxy S21 series appeared in the ranking. But there is also no sign of any iPhone 12, so they will probably appear on the next one.