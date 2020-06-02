Home Technology news iPhone produced in the USA? TSMC's new fbrica paves the way for...
iPhone produced in the USA? TSMC's new fbrica paves the way for Apple, executive says

As we know, TSMC has confirmed that it should build its second semiconductor plant in the United States. The plant is expected to produce chips and processors at 5 nm and its construction will be completed in 2024 at a cost of $12 billion.

Recently, the Taiwanese company hired a former U.S. Department of Defense executive to coordinate the project. Now, former Apple executive Jean-Louis Gassée has decided to comment on the initiative of the company’s largest partner.

He believes that building a TSMC plant is the ideal time for the Cupertino giant study the return of iPhone production to his homeland:

A few years ago, Apple abandoned Samsung and chose TSMC to manufacture its internally designed mobile chips due to its reliability and ability to miniaturize the basic elements of a chip. If such an important part of the company’s iPhones [chips de iPads, Apple Watches, etc.] can be manufactured in Arizona, why can’t the whole manufacturing process finally be brought to the US? One can see the benefits of such a change: political, economic, a simpler and safer supply chain in difficult times.

Considering that Apple needs to unite parts from several manufacturers into a single handset, iPhone production in the U.S. is still a big problem. In addition, Foxconn uses a temporary work that the country’s legislation does not allow. The executive recognizes this:

Foxconn’s knowledge, ability to obtain a huge workforce and willingness to impose difficult working conditions, as well as dealing with seasonal flow and reflux, are not found or accepted in the U.S.

Anyway, the construction of the plant in Arizona is an important move by TSMC. That’s because the company can take over at least the production of Axx chips in the USA. As the smartphone assembly process becomes more automatic, it will be easier to produce an iPhone on U.S. soil:

The next step, making the iPhone a totally home-based product, would require profound design and component changes to automate the assembly, testing, and packaging process.

