Iphone SE makes users exchange Android for Apple

The company’s cheaper model has attracted rival customers, according to Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed in an interview with Deutsche Bank and other analysts that the company is pleased with the market performance of the new iPhone SE. According to Cook, “the main customer base of the iPhone SE comes from two groups: the lovers of small-screen smartphones who like uncompromising technology and the other who want to leave Android.”

In relation to cost benefit, the entrepreneur believes that it is suitable for all markets, but especially in places where the average income is low. Costing from $3,699 in Brazil and $399 in the United States, this is the cheapest iPhone ever released by Apple.

“The new iPhone SE is equipped with the engine of our first-rate phones at a very low price,” said Tim Cook, who added that the smartphone is faster than any Android-equipped phone.

Despite the success, the company recorded a drop in revenue compared to the same period in 2019. An important factor for this decline is quarantine and social isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

