iPhone SE returns in 2022 without major changes, which remain for 2023, says analyst

Apple is not expected to launch a new iPhone SE in 2021, but that does not mean that the line is ruled out by the company. According to rumors, a new model should arrive in stores in 2022, and the fourth generation would already be in the plans for 2023, with some news.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the third generation will not see much change from the iPhone SE launched last year. The 4.7-inch LCD screen should be repeated, and the difference should be the support for the 5G Sub-6 GHz, that is, Apple must maintain the body of the iPhone 8, updating the hardware for the chip to be launched in the second semester of 2021.

The visual changes would be for 2023, so when the iPhone SE can bring a larger screen, 6.1 inches, with a centralized hole for the front camera, instead of the notch used in the models launched since the iPhone X. The same information has already been brought in by Ming-Chi Kuo in early March, and is now reinforced by Young.

Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7 “in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1” version in 2023 with punch hole rather than the notch. – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 1, 2021

Regarding the hole in the screen, Kuo said he had information that some models to be launched in 2021, and the screen size at 6.1 inches suggests that this iPhone SE from 2023 must have a design based on one of the phones to be presented in the second half of this year.

If this is confirmed, Apple will skip on the most accessible line the look used in its phones since 2017, when the commemorative model of 10 years of the line was launched.