IPhone users can no longer downgrade from iOS 14 to iOS 13.7

Last week Apple officially released the update for the final, stable version of iOS and iPadOS 14, which arrived for iPhones and iPads in various locations around the world.

Since then, for those who have not adapted to the new version of the software, it was possible to downgrade to iOS 13.7, that is, return to the previous version of the system before the update.

Now, however, Apple has canceled the subscription to iOS 13.7 and, from now on, it will no longer be possible to restore the models of iPhones to this version of the software and, thus, those who have already upgraded their devices to iOS 14 will have to stay in it.

In addition to being done by those who have not adapted to the new version, the downgrade to previous versions of the system is performed mainly by those who started to experience some irregularity in their devices after the update and who do not want to wait for a solution offered by company.

Another reason to return to iOS version 13.7 is that, in this version, it is still possible to jailbreak the system, that is, unlock it to make some modifications to the original software. As of iOS 14, however, it is not possible to make these changes.

It is worth remembering that iOS and iPadOS 14 arrived with some news for their respective devices, such as some new features implemented for the Pages, Number and Keynote apps.

In addition to the new official versions of the software, Apple has started to release public beta versions of iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1 – which have also been released to application developers for the Cupertino giant.