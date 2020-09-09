Home Technology Tech news Is it valid? Scientists develop sensor that detects spoilage in food
Is it valid? Scientists develop sensor that detects spoilage in food

By kenyan

Shortly after the recent announcement of artificial skin with a response rate similar to that of the human body, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA this week released results of the development of a new sensor that promises to be able to detect whether a food it has undergone bacterial contamination or even if it has already started to deteriorate.

The novelty works as a “velcro”, and has needles developed based on edible silk that, in contact with the food, activate sensors that identify the presence of the E. Coli bacteria, which causes food infections, or variations in the pH of the food , which indicates a possible start of the decomposition process. If all is well, the letters C (for E. Coli) and E (for the pH level) will remain blue. Otherwise, one or even both letters will turn red.

To demonstrate their idea, researchers Benedetto Marelli, John Hart and Doyoon Kim applied their sensor to a fish fillet, applying different substances containing bacteria. After 16 hours, both letters had changed color, indicating contamination. According to the study, the goal is to avoid any problems with contaminated food, in addition to reducing the waste of food that may still be suitable for consumption, even after the expiration date.

The history of the development of the sensor is quite curious, with the technology emerging from the combination of techniques created by Marelli, with silk needles, and Hart, with microscopic analysis techniques. Kim then joined the team, improving the needles with the addition of silicone, to reduce their size, and pores, to allow the absorption of the analyzed content. Still according to the team, the search for new technologies that complement the new sensor continues.

