Home Technology Tech news Italy fines Apple € 10million for deceptive marketing practices
TechnologyTech news

Italy fines Apple € 10million for deceptive marketing practices

By kenyan

According to the Italian authorities, the American giant would have deceived its users on the characteristics of nine models of iPhone.

The Italian competition authority announced on Monday, November 30, that it had fined Apple 10 million euros for misleading commercial allegations concerning the water resistance of several of its iPhone models. The iPhone 8, 8 Plus, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11pro and 11 pro Max are concerned.

Not really waterproof?

The company did not specify that this characteristic existed only “ under certain specific conditions “, For example during laboratory tests with the use of static and pure water,” and not under normal conditions of use “, Underlined the authority in its press release.

In addition, the indication that the warranty of smartphones did not cover damage caused by liquids was considered likely ” mislead consumers “Because it did not contextualize in particular” adequately the conditions and limits »Statements concerning the water resistance of the devices concerned.

The Italian authority also declared as ” aggressive business practice Apple’s refusal to provide warranty service for these iPhone models when they have been damaged by the introduction of liquids. In addition to the 10 million euros, Apple will have to publish part of the decision on its website.

Related news

New Toyota Mirai: the hydrogen car lowers its price and increases its range

Tech news kenyan -
The second generation of the sedan equipped with a fuel cell will be more efficient and above all more affordable. The Toyota Mirai, the...
Read more

Google Docs improves importing of PDFs and allows editing

Tech news kenyan -
Google's office suite can now automatically convert your PDF files into an editable Google Docs file. Google is rolling out an update to its...
Read more

Bike boost: aid of 50 euros for repair or maintenance is extended

Tech news kenyan -
The day after the first confinement, to encourage cycling, the government had put in place aid to repair or maintain his bike. It...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Murkomen reveals what President Uhuru’s allies plotted to do to DP...

News Alfred Kiura -
Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies wanted to remove Deputy President William Ruto from the government even before...
Read more

Fierce Cop Hessy warns outlawed Nakuru gangs terrorizing residents – Photos...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Nakuru residents are living in fear, not knowing when the outlawed sects will strike again in the Kivumbini area. However, fierce cop, popularly known...
Read more

Martha Karua wins millions in case with Waiguru

News Connie Mukenyi -
Senior counsel Martha Karua has won herself ksh 2.7 million on Monday the 30th of November 2020 in a case with Kirinyaga governor Anne...
Read more

Other? Metal monolith now appears in Romania (and the mystery...

World kenyan -
Another monolith is found, this time in Europe Image: Reproduction A mysterious metal monolith appeared in...
Read more

Ruto’s presidential bid strengthens after youth launch the Wasupa na Ruto...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid seems to be getting stronger after a youthful group of ladies decided to join his team. The group,...
Read more

Linda Katiba Movement rallys Kenyans against the BBI

News Chuoyo Protus -
Linda Katiba, a Kenyan civil society movement, has intensified the rallying call to Kenyans to oppose the BBI. The Movement called the constitutional amendment under...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke