Italy fines Apple € 10million for deceptive marketing practices

According to the Italian authorities, the American giant would have deceived its users on the characteristics of nine models of iPhone.

The Italian competition authority announced on Monday, November 30, that it had fined Apple 10 million euros for misleading commercial allegations concerning the water resistance of several of its iPhone models. The iPhone 8, 8 Plus, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11pro and 11 pro Max are concerned.

Not really waterproof?

The company did not specify that this characteristic existed only “ under certain specific conditions “, For example during laboratory tests with the use of static and pure water,” and not under normal conditions of use “, Underlined the authority in its press release.

In addition, the indication that the warranty of smartphones did not cover damage caused by liquids was considered likely ” mislead consumers “Because it did not contextualize in particular” adequately the conditions and limits »Statements concerning the water resistance of the devices concerned.

The Italian authority also declared as ” aggressive business practice Apple’s refusal to provide warranty service for these iPhone models when they have been damaged by the introduction of liquids. In addition to the 10 million euros, Apple will have to publish part of the decision on its website.