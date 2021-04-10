January’s top 10 shows poor sales of the iPhone 12 Mini

The time for compact cell phones seems, in fact, to be at an end. Apple sought a new market niche by launching the iPhone 12 mini with a 5.4-inch screen, but the device did not perform well in sales.

According to the market analysis company Counterpoint Research, the Apple compact model did not even make it into the top 5 of the best selling phones in January 2021. Its three ‘brothers’, on the other hand, took the top three positions, with the iPhone 12 first, followed by the 12 Pro Max and the 12 Pro in third. The iPhone 11 completes the sequence of four Apple devices in fourth place.

Then there are two models from Xiaomi, the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9, from Xiaomi, which are followed by the Galaxy M21s, from Samsung, and only in the eighth place appears the iPhone 12 Mini. The list also closes with the Galaxy A31 and another Apple phone, the iPhone SE 2020. That is, six Apple smartphones and four Android, two Xiaomi and two Samsung.

Xiaomi phones are in the price range below $ 150, and have attracted consumers mainly in the region that encompasses the Middle East and Africa. Together, they account for a quarter of the Chinese manufacturer’s total sales.

Samsung presented good numbers with its models present in the top 10 in markets where Honor had a strong presence, such as Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East and Africa. This is part of the company’s strategy of offering good specifications and elegant design on the Galaxy M and A lines, respectively.

Reduced production

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 12 Mini was below expectations. In February, sources said that Apple intended to reduce production of the compact version. The same source, however, had also indicated a similar reduction in the iPhone 12, which was already the best-selling 5G cell phone at the time. Recent forecast indicates that the 2020 model may exceed the iPhone 6 in total sales volume.

The top three models accounted for no less than 71% of Apple’s total sales in the period, according to the study. The United States accounted for almost a third of the total cell phones sold by the company, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max topping the list in the country.

Despite the problems with the 5.4-inch iPhone launched in 2020, Apple is expected to launch a successor in 2021.