January’s Xbox Live Gold has Little Nightmares and The King of Fighters XIII

Microsoft has announced what’s new in the Xbox Live Gold January 2021. The list of the month features indie Little Nightmares and the remaster of Dead Rising, which are present on Xbox One and on the company’s new consoles. While The King of Fighters XIII and Breakdown appear on the most powerful consoles and also on the Xbox 360.

Remembering: Xbox 360 games can also be played on Xbox One through the backward compatibility feature. In addition, the reported games will also be available for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

Each month, Microsoft offers four games for free to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. The service also activates the online multiplayer feature and grants discounts on the purchase of other games in the store. The value of the Xbox Live Gold monthly plan is $ 34.99 ($ ​​199.99 for the 12-month package).

Xbox Live Gold games for January 2021

Little Nightmares (Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Help your character, little Six to escape from a prison called “The Maw”, the place inhabited by corrupted souls and those who intend to make Six their next meal. The game manages to mix a cute and dark look at the same time. Its gameplay elements are somewhat reminiscent of the formula used by Limbo.

Little Nightmares will be available for redemption on Xbox Live Gold from January 1-31.

Dead Rising (Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Dead Rising Remastered is the remastering of the Xbox 360 exclusive title on the seventh generation of consoles. In the game, the player takes on the role of photojournalist Frank West and must face a zombie apocalypse in the city of Willamette, while trying to discover the origin of the outbreak.

The game is well known for its funky humor and the use of improvised weapons. If you like films like “Madrugada of the Dead”, maybe you can give Dead Rising some attention.

Dead Rising will be available for redemption on Xbox Live Gold from January 16 to February 15.

The King of Fighters XIII (Xbox One, Xbox Series, Xbox 360)

The King of Fighters XIII (KOFIII) marks the last chapter of the controversial saga of the protagonist Ash Crimson. The game is also a final installment in The King of Fighters franchise, using 2D sprites.

The game has great possibilities for combos, a new system of special moves and this version of consoles brings two extra characters: Billy Kane and Saiki.

The King of Fighters XIII will be available for redemption on Xbox Live Gold from January 1-15.

Breakdown (Xbox One, Xbox Series, Xbox 360)

To close the list, we have Breakdown, a first-person game released by Namco for the original Xbox in 2004. In the plot you control Derrick Cole, a man who woke up without memory in a futuristic installation. The protagonist needs to solve the problems surrounding his past, a military corporation and understand what his role is in this whole story.

Breakdown will be available for redemption on Xbox Live Gold from January 16 to 31.

With information: Xbox Wire