Janus mission to launch in 2022 to study binary asteroids

Binary asteroids are somewhat mysterious objects in the Solar System, but we may have more information about them soon: NASA approved, in early September, the development of the Janus mission, which will be carried out by the University of Colorado with the company Lockheed Martin. The mission is expected to launch in 2022 and will feature two spacecraft, which will study the 1996 FG3 and 1991 VH binary asteroid pairs closely to collect details about them.

The name “Janus” was inspired by the two-sided Roman god, and this choice was no accident. The mission team plans to launch two identical, small spaceships, which will travel thousands of kilometers to fly close to the binary asteroid system: “With technological advances, we can now explore the Solar System and answer important scientific questions with smaller spaceships”, says Josh Wood, a member of Lockheed Martin. For Daniel Scheeres, principal investigator at Janus and professor at the University, the observations could open a new window on how these bodies evolve and separate over time. The team will track the dynamics of the asteroids in incredibly precise detail using a set of cameras.

Orbital pattern of the 1996 binary asteroid FG3 (Image: NASA / JPL)

As the name implies, binary asteroids are pairs of asteroids that orbit each other in space in a very similar way to what happens with the Moon and Earth, but we still don’t have high-resolution scientific data about them, as Scheeres explains: “Everything we have about them is based on observations on the ground, which don’t give as much detail as we can get up close.” So Wood believes that Janus could usher in a new era of space exploration.

The pairs of binary asteroids in question have an interesting behavior: each one moves in a different way. The 1991 VH pair, for example, has a kind of “moon” that moves with a much larger primary asteroid, following an unpredictable pattern of movement. Still, these asteroids can bring a new level of complexity to the history of rock debris in space: “we think that binary asteroids are formed when a single asteroid starts to rotate so fast that it breaks in two, and starts this’ dance ” says the teacher.

The team hopes to learn more about the movement of asteroids both in space and in relation to the movement they make around each other. “As soon as we can see them up close, we will be able to answer several questions, but others will arise,” concludes Scheeres. So, we can also hope that the Janus mission will open doors for the realization of other missions for binary asteroids.

Source: Colorado.edu