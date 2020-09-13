Home Technology Tech news Janus mission to launch in 2022 to study binary asteroids
TechnologyTech news

Janus mission to launch in 2022 to study binary asteroids

By kenyan

Binary asteroids are somewhat mysterious objects in the Solar System, but we may have more information about them soon: NASA approved, in early September, the development of the Janus mission, which will be carried out by the University of Colorado with the company Lockheed Martin. The mission is expected to launch in 2022 and will feature two spacecraft, which will study the 1996 FG3 and 1991 VH binary asteroid pairs closely to collect details about them.

The name “Janus” was inspired by the two-sided Roman god, and this choice was no accident. The mission team plans to launch two identical, small spaceships, which will travel thousands of kilometers to fly close to the binary asteroid system: “With technological advances, we can now explore the Solar System and answer important scientific questions with smaller spaceships”, says Josh Wood, a member of Lockheed Martin. For Daniel Scheeres, principal investigator at Janus and professor at the University, the observations could open a new window on how these bodies evolve and separate over time. The team will track the dynamics of the asteroids in incredibly precise detail using a set of cameras.

Orbital pattern of the 1996 binary asteroid FG3 (Image: NASA / JPL)

As the name implies, binary asteroids are pairs of asteroids that orbit each other in space in a very similar way to what happens with the Moon and Earth, but we still don’t have high-resolution scientific data about them, as Scheeres explains: “Everything we have about them is based on observations on the ground, which don’t give as much detail as we can get up close.” So Wood believes that Janus could usher in a new era of space exploration.

The pairs of binary asteroids in question have an interesting behavior: each one moves in a different way. The 1991 VH pair, for example, has a kind of “moon” that moves with a much larger primary asteroid, following an unpredictable pattern of movement. Still, these asteroids can bring a new level of complexity to the history of rock debris in space: “we think that binary asteroids are formed when a single asteroid starts to rotate so fast that it breaks in two, and starts this’ dance ” says the teacher.

The team hopes to learn more about the movement of asteroids both in space and in relation to the movement they make around each other. “As soon as we can see them up close, we will be able to answer several questions, but others will arise,” concludes Scheeres. So, we can also hope that the Janus mission will open doors for the realization of other missions for binary asteroids.

Source: Colorado.edu

Related news

Tech news

Eyes thank you! WhatsApp tests feature to adjust background brightness

kenyan -
While not preparing for the launch of great news since WhatsApp Pay, whose release is under analysis and regulation by the Central Bank,...
Read more
Tech news

PlayStation 5 demo will be on September 15; learn how to watch online

kenyan -
Shortly after a Japanese online store reportedly revealed the release date of the PlayStation 5 - scheduled for the end of this year,...
Read more
Tech news

Criticism | Rogue shoots everywhere and maybe hits a target

kenyan -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzbP1TM12BI It is difficult to expect anything above average when it comes to a film directed by MJ Bassett and starring Megan Fox....
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,772FansLike
3,531FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Worst malware in August: Emotet remains on top and Qbot gains...

Tech news kenyan -
Each month, Check Point's team of security researchers release the Global Threat Index listing the most widespread and dangerous malware over the past...
Read more

Ransomware and phishing lead most popular scams in the second quarter...

Tech news kenyan -
The new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) changed everyone's life, including the hackers who, in the second quarter of 2020, brought COVID-19 to the center...
Read more

Selene Delgado Lopez: all about the “ghost profile” that has been...

Tech news kenyan -
From time to time, a new viral controversy appears on the web to take the sleep of Internet users. This time, however,...
Read more

New Microsoft Defender gains feature that allows you to … Download...

Tech news kenyan -
Microsoft Defender, a native antivirus for the Windows operating system, has just gained new functionality that - ironically - can be used improperly...
Read more

Vivo starts pre-sale of the Galaxy Note 20, Watch 3, Buds...

Tech news kenyan -
Vivo started last Friday (4) the pre-sale of the new Samsung devices, which were announced last week. The new Galaxy Note 20 5G...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 2 could be the next free game from...

Tech news kenyan -
Epic Games can make the game available Red Dead Redemption 2 free next Friday (11). The information is based on the fact that...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke