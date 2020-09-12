Japanese mission to bring 8K camera to record images of the moons of Mars

Last year, the Japanese space agency JAXA started developing the Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission to visit Martian moons and study their origins. The mission is due to launch in 2024, and now we know that it will have a special component: together with the Japanese broadcaster NHK, the agency is working on the Super Hi-Vision Camera, to shoot in 4K and 8K in space for MMX.

The MMX mission will orbit the moon Phobos to collect data and samples for studies on the origin of the moons and the evolutionary process of the Martian system. MMX is a sample return mission, which will conduct scientific observations of the moons Phobos and Deimos and Mars, as well as land in Phobos to collect samples of its surface to take to Earth. If all goes well with the project, this will be the first time in history where images of Mars and the moons Fobos and Deimos will be taken up close and at 8K, an incredibly high resolution. By combining the real data obtained by MMX with the images produced by the Hi-Vision Camera, it will be possible to practically recreate what MMX explored around the Red Planet and its moons.

So, NHK is working on the development of the camera to follow the challenges that MMX will face – in the highest definition, of course – and transmit them in partnership with JAXA. To ensure a smooth image on Earth, images collected at regular intervals will be partially transmitted, while the original data will be stored on an MMX recording device and sent back to Earth in the ship’s return capsule.

By filming the mission in the Martian system 300 million kilometers from Earth with the Super Hi-Vision Camera, JAXA and NHK will be showing in detail a new horizon never seen before. In the 1990s, JAXA and NHK already transmitted images of space missions. The difference this time is in the technology involved to register the images in 8K, which was created with the accumulated expertise in past experiences.

Source: JAXA, MMX