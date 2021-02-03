Jeff Bezos will leave the head of Amazon to focus on his other projects, including Blue Origin

After 27 years at the helm of the company he founded, Jeff Bezos will hand over the day-to-day management of Amazon to Andy Jassy in the third quarter to become president. Enough to give him more time for his other projects.

After twenty-seven years at the helm of Amazon, Jeff Bezos will cede his title of CEO of Amazon in the third quarter of the current year. It is his long-time companion Andy Jassy, ​​until then at the head of the Amazon Web Services cloud division and in the company since 1997, who will take up the torch.

However, Jeff Bezos will not disappear because he will become its president (executive chairman):

” As president, I will remain involved in important decisions of Amazon, but I will have more time to devote to the 1 Day background, the Bezos Earth background, Blue Origin, the Washington Post and all my other passions. […] “.

With a 2020 turnover of 386.1 billion dollars (+ 38% compared to 2019!) And a profit of 21.3 billion (almost double the 11.6 billion in 2019), Jeff Bezos leaves to Andy Jassy a mastodon in full domination over its two core businesses.

Sources : Amazon via Ars Technica