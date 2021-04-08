Jupiter’s Legacy | Netflix releases the first trailer for the comic book adaptation; watch

The adaptation of Jupiter’s Legacy, comics by screenwriter Mark Millar and designer Frank Quitely that explore real aspects of a group of superheroes and their descendants, is coming to Netflix in May, from a production of the streaming platform itself. And, a month before the debut, the service launched on Wednesday (7) the first full trailer of the attraction.

The preview starts in the Golden Age of superheroes, on the island that gave the first six superserers their powers. Then the video jumps to the present day, with the hero known as Utopian questioning what his 90-year-old has to say about it, while his brother, Brainwave, insists that they still make a difference.

We are introduced to the new generation, with young people questioning their parents – in particular Brandon Sampson, who recalls his father’s absence as a child, and Chloe Sampson, dissatisfied with the position of taking the ideal of legacy created by her family forward. The trailer ends with a scene that refers to a battle taken directly from the comics, with several heroes facing Blackstar, when Brandon collides with the villain.

Check out the official synopsis of the series below:

After nearly a century of keeping humanity safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must ensure that their children continue the legacy. But tensions escalate as young people, eager to prove themselves, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputation as well as demanding personal standards. Based on the comic books by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, The Legacy of Jupiter is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power and loyalty.

The Legacy of Jupiter it stars Josh Duhamel as Utopian, Ben Daniels as Brainwave, Leslie Bibb as Lady Liberty, Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson, Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson, Mike Wade as The Flare, Anna Akana as Raikou and Matt Lanter as Skyfox. The series will premiere on Netflix on May 7.