“Justice League” in The Witcher? Jason Momoa may act in Netflix derivative

Behold, the “League of Justice” can be gathered outside the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), more precisely in The Witcher, Netflix attraction. The streaming platform has been developing other derivatives of the attraction, which was unexpectedly successful in late 2019, and one of these projects would be The Witcher: Blood Origin, announced in July, with six episodes. According to Hollywood backstage rumors, the plot, which takes place well before the main series events, would have Jason Momoa, DCEU’s Aquaman, as the protagonist.

In the past few weeks, Momoa’s involvement was considered baseless, however, this week things have changed. The Redianian Intelligence website cites two independent sources that confirm the negotiation of the actor who lives Aquaman with Netflix, to live the first wizard of the Continent. The Witcher: Blood Origin it takes place approximately 1,200 years in the history of the Continent, at the time of the cataclysmic event known as Conjunction of the Spheres, during which the worlds of humans, elves and monsters, among other things, merged. Ultimately, humans took control of the older races – elves, dwarves, halflings and more.

In other words, we probably won’t see “Aquaman” alongside “Superman” outside the DCEU, but both have a chance to share the same universe of The Witcher – something that, for now, is neither confirmed by the actor nor by Netflix, since, according to sources, the negotiation would still be in full swing.

Image: Divugalção / Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origins it shouldn’t start recording before the second season opens, but the casting process has already started. This spin-off will be directed by Declan de Barra, with Lauren S. Hissrich in the production excitive. The author of the book series that originated The WitcherAndrzej Sapkoswki works as a creative consultant.

Regarding the second season of the main series with Cavill, he recently resumed the recordings and still has no release date – which, consequently, leaves the release in de Blood Origins even more distant.

Source: CBR