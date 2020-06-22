K40s vs Galaxy A20: being cheaper doesn’t mean being worse | Comparative

Your budget for a new phone is below a thousand reais, but you don’t want to buy any phone that will let you down quickly? You have to choose well in this price range, and we can help with that.

Two handsets not very new but already in their best shape when it comes to price, the LG K40s is one of the most indicated among those input by our newsroom, and the Galaxy A20 is a sales success of Samsung.

Want to know which one will be your next choice? So follow us in this comparison, here in the TudoCelular.com.

comparative’s index

Design

LG K40s

You already know that plastic in the back and frame is what we found on the body of these two cell phones. The available colors are solid and without holographic effects, making them simple and elegant. The large size makes them easy to slip from the hands, and the LG has more custom to scratch easily.

In size they get to be very similar, with a difference of a few millimeters, but the A20 will be a little larger, while the K40s is thicker and heavier. This LG, like many others of the brand, brings as differential the military certification MIL-STD-810G that makes it more resistant to drops, humidity and variable temperatures, while the Samsung does not have any protection.

Samsung Galaxy A20

The notch of them has differences, being U and more discreet in the A20 and drop, larger, on the K40s. This LG unfortunately has a micro USB connection, older and already less used than the USB C of the A20, but brings an extra in its design: an extra button just to call the Google Assistant without having to say the “Ok, Google”.

In the similarities, the two are dual SIM and offer exclusive space for microSD, in addition to relying on biometrics in the rear. They are not the fastest in digital recognition, but do not face problems as in devices that have the feature below the screen.

We opened our score with a draw.

Better construction K40s Slot is hybrid or not? No Do you have any resistance? K40s Best notch solution Galaxy A20 Best biometrics solution No Which is lighter and thinner? No Best type of connection Galaxy A20

Multimdia and features

Screen





The competing displays are large, with 6.1 inches for the K40s and 6.4 inches for the A20. The HD+ resolution is the same for both, and this makes the pixels more visible, but in the rest they are different.

And this already starts in technology, which is IPS on LG and Super AMOLED on Samsung. This brings us to more balanced and accurate colors along with good contrast in the first, with more intense colors and more sharpness in the second.

In terms of brightness, the A20 certainly does better under the sun, and also stands out for having greater use screen body, since it has thinner and discrete edges, using better its size. His 19.5:9 aspect is longer than the 19:9 aspect of the K40s.

The overall result of this is a point for the Galaxy A20.

Better screen technology Galaxy A20 Better screen resolution No Best screen/body ratio Galaxy A20 High Hz screen? No Overall screen quality Galaxy A20

Sound





Audio is not an item that manufacturers usually pay attention to when we talk about incoming smartphones, and that’s what happens here. They are two mono smartphones, with decent sound for the price, which do not distort too much when at most, but that will be no highlight.

The headphones of these our rivals is as simple as possible, serving more for calls, using the built-in microphone, than for music. Its format is not very comfortable, and it is better to invest in some better to use the P2 connection.

LG’s K40s stand out slightly because it has special settings to be used with the headphones, whether wired or wireless.

DtS:X 3D technology makes a difference, and so it gives the point to the K40s.

Sound is stereo? No Do you have entry P2? Both Do you have high-quality protocols and settings for Bluetooth and wire? K40s Are headphones coming in the box? Both

System





If too many functions and tweaks to move is something that interests you, both the A20 and the K40s will please. The two have a close interfacei was on top of Android, and are full of features.

And both also come out of the box with Android 9 Pie, but while Samsung surprised and brought the Android 10 update to the A20 earlier than expected, LG follows its erratic and uncertain policy of updates, and there is no prediction for the K40s.

If we talk about fluidity, the K40s gets a breather. LG is much more right to optimize its variant of the system for simpler phones, while Samsung usually loses processing points because it just doesn’t know how to harmonize software with hardware.

In the connections they are very similar. The two have Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi, although it is said more versatile and dual band on LG, we can not connect it to connections faster than possible on the A20, so stay the same. They bring FM radio but do not sport digital TV.

The point gets the most updated Galaxy A20.

How many biometric solutions do you offer? No Well updated system? Galaxy A20 System will be updated in the future? No Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Are there missing connections? Left? Both

Performance

A good input phone needs to be fluid to withstand the number of applications that will be installed over time. Here, we don’t have the most modern and current sets, but let’s see if the results are good. The K40s brings the Helio P22 chipset, while Samsung solves with its own Exynos 7884 processing set.

The two have 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage and dedicated slot for microSD. In benchmarks like AnTuTu, noting that we test in different versions, the A20 goes from 10% more in points. In practical tests, things change.

Opening several applications, we noticed that the A20 is even faster in the first round, but when it comes time to reload the apps the K40s do much better, achieving a total final result of more than 20% speed. Its more modern processor helps with that.

For games the two will sweat their shirts to run heavier games, requiring lower graphics, but will run smoothly lighter titles.

For practical performance, the point is with the LG K40s.

Who does better on the opening test? K40s Who gets the better of the most demanding games? No Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy A20 What is the most up-to-date processor? K40s Which has the best RAM/processor balance K40s Which one has the most storage? No

Battery

The K40s is thicker and heavier, but brings smaller battery, 3,500 mAh. Its competitor has 4,000 mAh and ended up showing better results in our standardized tests.

With the A20 coming more than 20 hours of battery life, lg’s handset is two and a half hours behind, only narrowing the gap in screen time, which is an hour apart from Samsung’s 10.5 hours.

On recharging, the K40s brings a very slow 6W charger into the box. The A20 arrives with a 15W, and while that doesn’t guarantee it fast charging, it makes samsung’s larger battery charge an hour faster than the LG’s nearly three hours.

The point here is clear for the Galaxy A20.

Which one has the most battery? Galaxy A20 Which recharges faster? Galaxy A20 Which one lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy A20 Do you have wireless charging? No

Cameras, New Year

Because we had two devices from last year, a time when simpler phones had not yet entered the fever of excess cameras, so here we have sets of “only” two cameras.

The LG K40s has a main wide of 13 megapixels and aperture of f/2.2 and PDAF and an ultra wide of 5 megapixels. The A20 brings a main wide of 13 megapixels and f/1.9 aperture with auto focus and an ultra wide of 5 megapixels.

They are basic sets, and despite everything, the K40s can excel. Of course, there is no way to charge too much of your hardware, but from what brings can have all better than competitors, including the A20.

Neither has excellent details in the photos, but they manage to do well in good lighting, with the K40s bursting less into the sky and bringing better depth of field. The A20 can lose focus more easily on more open landscapes, improving enclosed locations.

The wide angle of both does not give much difference in the photos to the main camera, but it distorts more the edges on the A20 and in situations of less light ends up doing better also on the K40s. In the photos with the main, the LG is not a wonder, but certainly presents less noise in dark places.

The point is the LG K40s.

Best rear camera set No Best DxOMark, if you have No More balanced colors LG K40s Best night photos LG K40s Best external photos LG K40s Best internal photos LG K40s

Photos taken with the LG K40s

For videos, we have two cell phones that record in FullHD with basic quality and unable to capture anything at night. Audio capture is normal on the A20 and leaves to be desired on the K40s, which at least does not shake so much and has agile focus.

Finally, they tie here.

Do you have optical stabilization? No Do you have electronic stabilization? No Records at 4k at 60fps? No Best in video No

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A20

On the front, the K40s has a 13 megapixel sensor and the A20 with an 8 megapixel sensor. They are, once again, pictures that we can’t demand much of. In LG selfies have good quality, but low focal length and dynamic range, so fewer people fit in the captures and the sky can get blown.

On the A20 the results are decent for selfies, but the picture mode with blur turns off hdr and the background ends up bursting like the K40s.

As a result of the photos you also check out, the point of the selfies is the LG K40s.

Best front camera set LG K40s Front camera records in 4k? No Best selfie LG K40s

Preo, I’m

Taking the launch price, the LG K40s came to the Brazilian market costing R $ 1,000, while the A20 arrived much more expensive, for R $ 1.300. These days, it doesn’t matter much because they’re not exactly new anymore.

But, following the difference of the launch, the best prices today also bring the difference of 300 reais. The current moment caused the devices to increase, and only a few months ago the two were below R $ 750.

Comparatively, the price of the K40s has always followed better than that of its Samsung rival, and is a higher cost benefit taking into account the features of both.

The final price point is the LG LG K40s.

Which one had the best launch price? LG K40s Which one has the best cost benefit? LG K40s

Conclusion

If we were talking about intermediates a little more complete, Samsung would take without problems a competition against LG. However, in the entry, even if in simpler intermediaries, LG has been bringing good results.

The A20 gets some important points, such as better battery, better recharge time and more possible upgrades. The K40s, however, have better performance and cameras, plus it doesn’t have a bad battery and is still cheaper.

For even lower price than the A20 you find the K50s, which is also very interesting, or even the Moto G7 Play, which already comes with Android 10. But between these two of the comparative, the K40s is more business.

Result

LG K40s: 7 POINTS

Good construction by price

Better audio

Better performance

Best rear camera

Reasonable for videos

Best in selfies

Good cost benefit

Samsung Galaxy A20: 5 POINTS

Good construction by price

Best screen

More updates

Better battery life

Reasonable for videos

What about you? Which one would you have? K40s or A20s? We want to know your opinion down there, write it down.

(updated June 21, 2020, 12:18 p.m.)