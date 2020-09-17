Home Technology Tech news Kaboom! starts sales of GeForce RTX Srie 30 video cards and...
Kaboom! starts sales of GeForce RTX Srie 30 video cards and PS5 reservations

By kenyan

This Thursday (17th), KaBuM! announced more news for the gaming world. The first is the start of sales of the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards.

The online store will market the new RTX GPUs from several different manufacturers, such as ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, Zotac and EVGA. The KaBuM! also made available a special page with information about the new NVIDIA release.

The e-commerce will also make a live to follow the arrival of the graphics cards, besides presenting the visual and general characteristics of the products. Emerson BR and Américo Fazio will be responsible for the presentation.

It is worth remembering that the GeForce Series 30 family has new technologies, such as the second generation of Ampere architecture and Artificial Intelligence features, and the maintenance of Ray Tracing, to give more realism through light and shadow effects in real time.

After the “This PS5 is Mine” campaign, the retailer has now opened the pre-sale period for the new PlayStation 5. The reservation can now be made immediately on the website. The official launch of the Sony console in the country will take place on November 19.

The PS5 highlights the performance improvement with the integrated SSD, more graphics resources, joysticks with adaptive triggers and 3D audio technology.

So, do you intend to make any of these acquisitions of the new generation of the gamer world within the next few weeks? Comment with us!

