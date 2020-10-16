Keanu Reeves is more involved in Cyberpunk 2077 than you think

Cyberpunk 2077 won its fourth presentation of Night City Wire, a series of content with news of the title. This time, the focus was on the game’s vehicles. In two new videos the development team showed the work to record the sounds to make the result more realistic.
The production once again brought Keanu Reeves, who appears in the title as Johnny Silverhand, a legendary rocker from the universe of the series. And the actor has an even more special participation in the game. Reeves is one of the founders of Arch Motorcycle, alongside Gard Hollinger, working with motorcycle modification and creation. The two helped to give more realism to the vehicles of the game, with the experience that both have.
In a video presented by CD Projekt Red, they explain that there is a special motorcycle developed by the company for the game.
“When CD Projekt Red approached me to do Cyberpunk 2077, some people who work there were fans of Arch Motorcycle, so they brought this idea of creating some versions of special motorcycles for Cyberpunk 2077 with Arch Motorcycle. And I found it a very interesting idea, ”said Reeves in the video. “I think it will be cool to walk around the city with all the mess and destruction”, completes the actor.
Style
In addition to the vehicles, the new production brought a little more about the game’s fashion styles, revealing how the concepts were to create the entire universe of clothes and character characteristics.
This is evident in an unprecedented video called Diner, which highlights different types of choices for his or her main character.
After postponements and development difficulties, Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19, 2020 for Windows PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Stadia. The game will also be available free of charge for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for those who purchased the current generation version.