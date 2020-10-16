Keanu Reeves is more involved in Cyberpunk 2077 than you think

Cyberpunk 2077 won its fourth presentation of Night City Wire, a series of content with news of the title. This time, the focus was on the game’s vehicles. In two new videos the development team showed the work to record the sounds to make the result more realistic.

The production once again brought Keanu Reeves, who appears in the title as Johnny Silverhand, a legendary rocker from the universe of the series. And the actor has an even more special participation in the game. Reeves is one of the founders of Arch Motorcycle, alongside Gard Hollinger, working with motorcycle modification and creation. The two helped to give more realism to the vehicles of the game, with the experience that both have.

In a video presented by CD Projekt Red, they explain that there is a special motorcycle developed by the company for the game.