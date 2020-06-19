Home Technology news "Killer" asteroids! Scientists develop plan to avoid collisions with Earth
"Killer" asteroids! Scientists develop plan to avoid collisions with Earth

There are constant situations in which asteroids considered “killers” pass close to The Earth and leave astronomers on alert (1, 2). But scientists always seek to find new ways to avoid a rocky body-like collision with our planet.

Now, new research signals another plan aimed at preventing risks of the kind. The study indicates that the ideal is to join two asteroids by means of the same cord used to join satellites. Thus, both would eventually deviate from the direct route to the planet.

The situation would work like trying to walk with the shoelaces tied. In practice, one asteroid would “stumble” on the other, so that the two take another turn. According to simulations made by the University of Central Florida in the United States, the method could be applied to the rocky body called Bennu, for example.

One of the impasses is because of the weather. Scientists believe that for the implementation of such a technique, it would take logistics that would depend on a sufficient amount of time in advance for the asteroid to be identified and connected to the other – it is estimated that the entire procedure would take decades.

In order to enable such an initiative, the continuous permanence of the cataloguing of celestial objects would be necessary. The intention is that studies are increasingly deepening for the development of a concrete way to divert the rocky bodies in space.

And for you, this method created by scientists would be able to efficiency to keep asteroids away from Earth? Leave your opinion in the comments below.

