Kojima Productions Launches New Film & Music Division

After some old rumors from 2019, Kojima Productions, game developer for legendary producer Hideo Kojima, has confirmed its new venture. In a publication on Twitter, the company announced this Monday (22) its new business division in Los Angeles, California, to explore “opportunities beyond the development of games for movies, television and other forms of entertainment”.

#KojimaProductions are proud to announce that the new business division will be opening in California, USA.This will explore opportunities beyond game development into film, television and other forms of entertainment.Read more: https://t.co/fWUGl1OwPw pic.twitter.com/8dcl7STIQL — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) November 22, 2021

The team will be led by Riley Russell, who has nearly 28 years of legal experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment (responsible for PlayStation). In an exclusive interview with Games Industry, he spoke a little more about the goals of the new venture: “The team aims to broaden the reach and awareness of the properties now under development at Kojima Productions and make them even more a part of our popular culture ”.

Yoshiko Fukuda, the developer’s business development manager, also spoke with the US website. According to him, the goal of the new division is to give fans new forms of entertainment and involvement, something “essential in an ever-changing and ever-changing world of storytelling.”

The cinephile and musician side of Kojima

who has played Metal Gear and Death Stranding (starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo Del Toro and great cast) knows how much the game designer has a more cinematic tone in their productions. Following him on social media, it is common to see Kojima always talking about movies and series in a very deep way.

In addition, the soundtracks of their productions are always praised. Citing Sony’s exclusive walking simulator that has sold more than 5 million copies, several artists such as The Neighbourhood, Bring Me The Horizon, Major Lazer, Low Roar, David Bowie, The Smiths, Evanescence, Joy Division, U2, Adele and so many others composed for the game or are part of the score.