Konami makes restructuring that could limit game division

THE Konami announced a restructuring of its eternal team, which mainly deals with the management of specific projects and divisions. The announcement scared the audience, as it seemed that the game division had come to an end – which is not the case – but further changes may still take place.

The announcement of the news was made on the company’s corporate website, confirming that its three production sectors had been dissolved, with the intention of “responding more quickly to market changes”.

However, these same sectors of production were only redirected to new positions. The three production divisions have been consolidated into one, according to Konami confirms in a note sent to the press. “We didn’t deactivate our video game division,” pointed out the company.

The news, despite being announced this week, will not take effect until February 1st. From then on, the new divisions will respond directly to the general direction of the company, to gain more agility.

Konami series

It is not yet known how this should affect the brands and games that Konami has today. Currently, the company basically launches its annual Pro Evolution Soccer, or FOOT, which always wins versions alongside the FIFA competitor.

Games like Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid or Silent Hill remain in the drawer, despite having received “smaller” versions between 2017 and 2018.

The restructuring may also indicate that the company will outsource the production of its games in the future, but this aspect is only an assumption and should not be interpreted as confirmation.

With information: Eurogamer.