Kospet Prime 2 new smartwatch with built-in rotating camera and facial recognition

By kenyan

Although they are not as popular as they could be, smartwatches have gradually conquered their space in the market. The clearest and most successful example is the Apple Watch, which is already in its sixth generation, and has just received a low-cost sibling to further popularize the device.

With this, Google is not stopped, and is gradually improving its Wear OS, with the help of manufacturers like Qualcomm, which launched in late June the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chipsets, with significant performance gains in relation to to the previous generation, aiming to make the performance of watches based on the search giant’s system even more competitive

However, what few should know is that there is a part of the wearable market that chooses to use components and even the Android system in its entirety. This is the case of Kospet, a Chinese manufacturer that has just announced the Kospet Prime 2, the first smartwatch on the market to come equipped with the 64-bit version of Android 10.

In addition to the peculiar choice of software, the hardware is also worthy of use in a smartphone. The Kospet Prime 2 arrives with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, really impressive numbers when we consider that the device is actually a smart watch.


The accessory also has a 2.1-inch round screen, significantly larger than the 1.6 “of the previous generation, with a resolution of 480×480 pixels, in addition to GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, splash resistance. water and a generous 1,600mAh battery The device comes with a wireless charging module, but it will come out of the factory due to interference caused by the connections, but there are plans to solve the problem in future updates.

One of the biggest highlights of the Kospet Prime 2 is its built-in camera with facial recognition technology. Although not new, since the first Kospet Prime already had an image sensor with biometrics, the big difference here is a mechanism that rotates the lens to adapt it to different uses. The component manufactured by Sony comes with 13MP and can also be used to take selfies or make video calls.


Unfortunately, Kospet Prime 2 does not yet have a set price or release date, but the manufacturer is holding a contest to select the best watchfaces made by users ending next Sunday, September 27, which indicates that we may have news about the device later this week.

