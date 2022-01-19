La Casa de Papel: Korea | Watch the teaser of the South Korean version of the series

In December 2021, La Casa de Papel came to an end bringing closure to the story of Professor (Álvaro Morte), his thieves and the almost perfect robberies, leaving a great legacy. However, we are not yet free of this story and the South Korean version of the series will soon arrive on the streaming platform. Even the first teaser is already among us.

Netflix also announced that La Casa de Papel would win a new version at the same time of the premiere of the final episodes with one of the actors of round 6, Park Hae-soo. The actor plays the character Berlin, who in the original plot was starring Pedro Alonso, keeping company with other names of well-known characters.

The same new gang

The teaser shows the new Professor (Yoo Ji-Tae), as well as Berlin and other names from the original plot that we’re already familiar with: Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo), Moscow Lee Won-jong), Denver (Kim Ji-hun), Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju), Rio (Lee Hyun-woo), Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon) and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Additionally, the video shows the protagonist in his computer room, possibly orchestrating his plans, and facing a panel with different masks. The chosen one, of course, is the classic Salvador Dali mask, which has become a symbol of La Casa de Papel.

Check out the teaser:

In me you stole, baby, and my heart you stole. 👀💰 La Casa de Papel: Korea – Joint Economy Area debuts this year on my website. pic.twitter.com/9l6zD6lN4I — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) January 18, 2022

Netflix has yet to reveal a release date for La Casa de Papel: Korea – Joint Economy Area, but the launch still takes place in 2022.