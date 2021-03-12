League of Legends: Riot explains how to choose Legendary skins

Riot Games published an article in the forum “Ask Riot”, this Thursday (11), with details about the process of creating Legendary skins in League of Legends. The producer Devin “DevinSage” O’Brien not only explained why the visuals take time to be released, but also revealed the factors that the company considers when choosing which champion will receive a skin.

According to DevinSage, Legendary skins take longer to create, because, in addition to changing the appearance of champions, they bring new voiceovers and redone animations. Therefore, it is common for the most popular characters to be prioritized, as more players may want to buy the look.

Sniper Caitlyn, for example, is one of the most famous champions in League of Legends. Because she was chosen frequently in both championships and regular matches, the character won the new skin from the Battle Academy series.

Characters that go a long way without getting a new look also get more attention from Riot. “If the champion looks like a good candidate, but is about to receive a skin in that same period, we will probably choose another one,” explained DeviSage.

Finally, the developer chooses the champions that best fit the skin theme both in appearance and storyline. In certain cases, Riot can do the opposite and select a character first and then create a completely new concept for him. Riot’s idea is to use Legendary skins to “elevate the fantasy” of LoL.

Classification of skins in LoL

League of Legends skins are placed in categories according to the price in RP (Riot Points) and rarity. Currently the visuals can be:

Chroma (290 RP)

Economy (390 to 450 RP)

Standard (975 RP)

Epic (1350 RP)

Legendary (1820 RP)

Ultimate (2775 to 3250 RP)

There are also Mythic skins, which can only be acquired by Hextec Creation using Gems or Prestige Points.

With information: DotEsports.