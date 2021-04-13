Learn how to save internet on mobile

Hey guys! Anyone who uses mobile data on their cell phones knows how it can be useful when we’re away from home, or when Wi-Fi isn’t working properly, right? 📶

But usually, this data does not last that long, even if you have a good internet plan, mobile data can end quickly when accessing social networks, watching streaming services or even playing online on your cell phone. 📱

The ideal is that they last longer for you to receive messages, do research on the internet and even enjoy social networks more calmly in all types of internet plan. So today I’ve put together some tips to help you get more out of your data. Just take a look! 😉

Learn how to save internet on your smartphone

Come on! Guys, there are some settings you can do on your smartphone to reduce data usage by apps. Ah! And they can be done on Android or iOS phones (iPhone), okay?

Android

On Android phones, there is a setting called “Data Saver” that helps reduce your data usage by preventing applications from using them in the background. So, activating this function can be great to save your mobile data.

Getting there is easy: “Go to” Settings “> touch” Connections “> then touch” Data usage “> then touch” Data saver“Once that is done, just activate the option so that only your applications in the foreground will continue using your data. This means that only open applications will continue to update notifications and use the mobile data internet.

iOS

Now on iPhones you can choose which apps can use your data in the background. So, when you are using Facebook, for example, you can disable data usage by other applications as you wish. Which is great for saving a little bit of internet. To access this function is also very easy: “Go to” Settings “> then tap” Mobile “ .

On this page, you can see how much data your apps use in the background and enable or disable data usage by them as you wish. Ah! There is also the “Data Saver Mode”. You can access it at: “Settings”> “Cellular”> “Cellular data options”> enable “Data Saver Mode”.

Ready! These were some simple tips on how to save internet on your smartphone. Did you like this article? Share these tips with your friends. 🥰