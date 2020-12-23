Let’s Encrypt has found a solution to keep old Android smartphones still accessing the web

Devices running on an older version of Android will receive a three-year reprieve and will continue to operate to go online.

Let’s Encrypt alerted at the beginning of November to the fact that smartphones running on an old version of Android, prior to version 7.1.1, would no longer benefit from its security certificates and therefore could no longer access certain sites. Web by September 2021.

The security company has just announced that it has found a solution to the problem thanks to its community and partners at IdenTrust, another provider of security certificates. These will integrate a new cross-signature solution that will operate until 2024, thus extending the compatibility of old Android devices with its certificates for additional years.

Thanks to this discovery, the approximately 34% of affected Android users will be able to continue using their devices as they usually do without having to take care of anything.

