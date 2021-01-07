LG announces Gram notebooks with Intel and up to 19h battery

THE LG presented its new generation of notebooks Gram this Thursday (7). In all, five portable computers were announced by the South Korean brand during CES 2021 with an 11th generation Intel processor, a battery with a promise of up to 19.5 hours of life in options with a larger screen and weight between 999 grams and 1.48 kg.

Among the models presented are the LG Gram 14 (14Z90P), Gram 16 (16Z90P), LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), Gram 2-in-1 14 (14T90P) and the Gram 2-in-1 16 (16T90P), all with 16:10 screen. The battery is one of the highlights of the 16 and 17 inch models: with 80 Wh, the component promises 19.5 hours of charge. The other options have a 72 Wh piece.

Another draw is weight. The trio of 14, 16 and 17 inches promises to be very light, with 999 grams, 1.19 kg and 1.35 kg, respectively. Convertible options each weigh 1.25 kg (14 inches) and 1.48 kg (16 inches). The thickness of laptops varies between 16.75 mm and 17.8 mm, depending on the model chosen.

LG Gram 2021 line announced with Intel Evo seal

The quintet will reach the consumer with the Intel Evo label. The technical file consists of 11th generation Intel Core processors, Intel Xe or Intel UHD graphics chip, SSD and 8 GB or 16 GB RAM. In addition, the backlit keyboard and trackpad are now wider to provide more user comfort.

“Offering more screen space than the 16: 9 screens found on most laptops, the latest LG Gram are capable of showing more information at any time,” they announced. “The keyboard and touchpad have also been extended for faster and easier typing, without compromising the portability of these compact devices.”

Regarding convertible notebooks, computers can be folded in 360º and will also have support for the Wacom AES 2.0 pen and touch screen with Gorilla Glass 6. The quintet specifications are complete with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and USB 3.2 ports, USB 4, Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI.

There is no forecast date and price for the launch of the LG Gram line for 2021.

With information: LG (newsroom) and The Verge