LG confirms development of smartphone with stretch screen in teaser

The LG Wing was announced earlier this week as the manufacturer’s first smartphone under the new Explorer Project, a brand plan to push mobile devices to the limit and shake up the global market that, as we know a lot, has been betting on the same classic smartphone format for more than a decade.

With the LG Wing, the company has brought back the popular rotating screen on many smartphones from the 2000s, but with the next Explorer Project smartphone the company should offer something even more interesting: the stretch fabric.

During the last few seconds of the LG Wing announcement event, LG revealed the teaser above. It shows a smartphone with a moving part that stretches and retracts. At the end, a glow appears from the screen revealing that this is a light with retractable display.

The idea of ​​the screen stretchable / expansive / retractable / stretching (or whatever you want to call it) is both different and similar compared to certain folders like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, allowing the smartphone is transformed into a compact tablet.

You can watch the exact moment of the teaser reveal in the player below. Just tap play.