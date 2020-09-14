Home Technology Tech news LG plans to launch first smartphone with "stretch" screen in 2021
TechnologyTech news

LG plans to launch first smartphone with “stretch” screen in 2021

By kenyan

Apparently the LG Wing is not the only smartphone with design curious that LG is launching. According to user information @TechnMasterDSK, the South Korean giant would have finalized the shape of its stretchable smartphone and, according to Ross Young, the device is expected to launch in 2021.

The device with a retractable screen still does not have an official name, but the idea is quite simple: closed, the device can be used like a traditional smartphone, but open it becomes a compact tablet.

The idea is similar to foldable smartphones that allow you to enjoy a larger panel when necessary, but with the obvious difference that the model does not fold, but is stretched.

Related news

Tech news

Samsung wins dispute and should produce all lots of Snapdragon 875

kenyan -
Recently, we saw that Qualcomm even sought out TSMC for a possible production of the Snapdragon 875. The reason for the change was Samsung's...
Read more
Tech news

Instagram may allow the use of links in posts, but there’s a catch

kenyan -
While testing three new interface formats and continuing to promote Reels, Instagram is also preparing other new features for its users. According to...
Read more
Tech news

US Customs confuses OnePlus Buds with “counterfeit AirPods” and seizes cargo

kenyan -
Apple was known for kicking off the wireless headset market with the launch of the AirPods in 2016. This ended up giving the Cupertino...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,773FansLike
3,532FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Worst malware in August: Emotet remains on top and Qbot gains...

Tech news kenyan -
Each month, Check Point's team of security researchers release the Global Threat Index listing the most widespread and dangerous malware over the past...
Read more

Ransomware and phishing lead most popular scams in the second quarter...

Tech news kenyan -
The new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) changed everyone's life, including the hackers who, in the second quarter of 2020, brought COVID-19 to the center...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 2 could be the next free game from...

Tech news kenyan -
Epic Games can make the game available Red Dead Redemption 2 free next Friday (11). The information is based on the fact that...
Read more

Huawei to reduce production and shrink by 2021 after U.S. sanctions

Tech news kenyan -
Despite constant United States sanctions, Huawei remains alive in the smartphone market and recently surpassed Samsung on the global stage. As impressive as...
Read more

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 should only happen in 2022, says WHO

Tech news kenyan -
In the COVID-19 pandemic, the world - which includes governments, public authorities and researchers - looks forward to an effective and safe vaccine...
Read more

Crashcode: messages with malware on WhatsApp can crash the phone; ...

Tech news kenyan -
It is not new that hackers use WhatsApp to send malware disguised as common messages to users of the service. In 2018, for example,...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke