LG plans to launch first smartphone with “stretch” screen in 2021

Apparently the LG Wing is not the only smartphone with design curious that LG is launching. According to user information @TechnMasterDSK, the South Korean giant would have finalized the shape of its stretchable smartphone and, according to Ross Young, the device is expected to launch in 2021.

The device with a retractable screen still does not have an official name, but the idea is quite simple: closed, the device can be used like a traditional smartphone, but open it becomes a compact tablet.

The idea is similar to foldable smartphones that allow you to enjoy a larger panel when necessary, but with the obvious difference that the model does not fold, but is stretched.