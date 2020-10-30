Home Technology Tech news LG prepares Project B cell with roll-up screen for 2021
Project B can take a ride on technologies presented by LG at CES 2014 and that became real products only this year

LG should launch a smartphone with a roll-up screen next year and it has the internal name of Project B. The product could be an important step for the Korean company, as it has lost the space it could have in the market for mobile phones with screens. foldable.

LG mobile phone with scrollable screen (Image: reproduction / LG)

Roll-up screen still looks like something from the future, but LG already presented one of them at CES 2014. The display was 18 inches, it was just a prototype and worked with 1,200 x 810 pixels. This test became a real product only this year and it happened with the Signature OLED R, a 65 inch TV, 4K resolution and astronomical price of 100 million Korean won, the equivalent of R $ 506 thousand.

Now rumors point that the idea of ​​having a roll-up screen can finally reach cell phones and LG should be the first, gaining space that it lost in folding. The prototype already has code, it is Project B and must be a final product within the line called the Explorer Project. This same series was inaugurated with the Wing, a smartphone from the Asian manufacturer with a screen that changes the view when turning horizontally.

LG may have already revealed Project B (or part of it)

There is a small detail that warms up the rumor and it is in the presentation video of LG Wing itself. At 32 minutes and 33 seconds, a kind of “post-credit scene” appears and shows what would be a device that stretches and retracts the screen. This could be Project B.

There are no more details about the device, not even how much of the Signature OLED R is on the phone. What can be expected is less pompous hardware for the inside, more or less as with the Galaxy A at Samsung – the company’s line that is also responsible for testing new features, such as the old Galaxy Alpha and the recent A80.

With information: XDA-Developers.

