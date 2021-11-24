LGPD on Black Friday: How Businesses Can Prepare to Avoid Trouble

It is the first time that Black Friday will take place with the General Data Protection Act (LGPD) in force. The stores need to pay close attention to the rules of the law, as fines can reach 2% of the company’s revenue.

For Sylvio Sobreira, CEO of SVX Corporate, it is essential that retailers expand their investments in data security to provide customers with more peace of mind. “This is a thorough process that takes time to implement. It is necessary to validate the concern with data security before the consumer, carry out an audit and acquire tools that detect vulnerabilities in the system, among others.”

In this scenario, Sobreira highlights five tips for companies to avoid financial losses, image damage or other even more serious situations. Follow up!

Misuse of e-commerce visual identity

It is essential that the company monitors the misuse of its brand online (on websites and social networks). “The seals of authenticity and compliance of the portal, such as Confiaweb, by CyberExperts, are alternatives to certify that the page is authentic”, teaches Sobreira.

Misuse of personal data for purchases

When shopping online, it is common for documents and personal data to be requested for registration. To prevent criminals from gaining access to this information, it is important to have an anti-fraud system in place to review the integrity of the data used, such as in an attempt to record duplicate entries.

Chargeback Cancellations

Several situations can lead to chargeback. One of them is when the customer notices the entry of a purchase that he did not make on the card bill. Therefore, preventing and combating fraud must always be among the priorities. “To minimize risks, it is essential to have the help of experts who can understand the context of each situation, map out in detail the actions of fraudsters and discover gaps in the system.”

Inefficient authentication

Enforcing end-to-end encryption and supporting customers who report incidents with their data are fundamental practices that businesses should adopt.

Transparency about practices

Companies must make clear what data, for what purpose, whether it will be shared and how long the information will be retained. The customer must also be informed about the store’s privacy policy. That way, he will know if a company approach is an official statement or an attempt at fraud. Having a privacy and data protection program in place ensures more consumer confidence.