Home Technology Tech news Life outside Earth: gas found in the atmosphere of Viruses may indicate...
TechnologyTech news

Life outside Earth: gas found in the atmosphere of Viruses may indicate extraterrestrial activity

By kenyan

While NASA searches for evidence of life on Mars using a new drone and rover, researchers from the Royal Astronomical Society in the United Kingdom found a substance that may indicate the presence of life in the atmosphere of Venus, our neighbor in the Solar System, the study was started in 2016 and now we have the results.

The gas found is Phosphine (PH3), which is considered as a possible proof of the existence of life in the place, since it is only produced by the activity of anaerobic bacteria. According to Jane Greaves, a professor at Cardiff University, these molecules may “point to the presence of life in the planet’s clouds.”

Unfortunately scientists have not been able to trace the source of the gas, but the discovery is surprising, given that the planet’s temperature spins between 464ºC and a pressure 92 times higher than that found on Earth at sea level.

Scientists are still hoping to find something on the planet because at 65 km in height the pressure dropped a lot, becoming quite similar to that of our planet, making conditions a little more favorable to life, precisely the region where phosphine was found.

On the other hand, the researchers are excited, but ponder, stating that another cause may be producing the gas, although this other possibility is still unknown to scientists, according to a study published in the journal Nature in December 2019, which excludes the possibility even of being produced or carried by meteors that reach Venus.

Finally, a private mission to the planet may take place in 2023, it is to be carried out by Rocket Lab, a California-based rocket and satellite manufacturer, and was announced by its CEO, Peter Beck during a conference on YouTube.

Related news

Tech news

Macs with Apple’s own CPUs to be announced in November

kenyan -
Transition announced by Apple during its developer-focused event, the adoption of proprietary processors in place of Intel chips could begin in November. ...
Read more
Tech news

Kospet launches Watch Faces contest and awards winner with a smartwatch

kenyan -
Chinese smartwatch maker Kospet has just announced the launch of a contest to create Watch Faces designs to promote the launch of its next...
Read more
Tech news

Facebook | Oculus Quest 2 appears in full in leaked commercial

kenyan -
After rumors pointed to the official launch of Oculus Quest 2 for Tuesday (15), a very significant leak could confirm not only that...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,774FansLike
3,533FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Worst malware in August: Emotet remains on top and Qbot gains...

Tech news kenyan -
Each month, Check Point's team of security researchers release the Global Threat Index listing the most widespread and dangerous malware over the past...
Read more

Ransomware and phishing lead most popular scams in the second quarter...

Tech news kenyan -
The new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) changed everyone's life, including the hackers who, in the second quarter of 2020, brought COVID-19 to the center...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 2 could be the next free game from...

Tech news kenyan -
Epic Games can make the game available Red Dead Redemption 2 free next Friday (11). The information is based on the fact that...
Read more

Huawei to reduce production and shrink by 2021 after U.S. sanctions

Tech news kenyan -
Despite constant United States sanctions, Huawei remains alive in the smartphone market and recently surpassed Samsung on the global stage. As impressive as...
Read more

Crashcode: messages with malware on WhatsApp can crash the phone; ...

Tech news kenyan -
It is not new that hackers use WhatsApp to send malware disguised as common messages to users of the service. In 2018, for example,...
Read more

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 should only happen in 2022, says WHO

Tech news kenyan -
In the COVID-19 pandemic, the world - which includes governments, public authorities and researchers - looks forward to an effective and safe vaccine...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke