Life outside Earth: gas found in the atmosphere of Viruses may indicate extraterrestrial activity

While NASA searches for evidence of life on Mars using a new drone and rover, researchers from the Royal Astronomical Society in the United Kingdom found a substance that may indicate the presence of life in the atmosphere of Venus, our neighbor in the Solar System, the study was started in 2016 and now we have the results.

The gas found is Phosphine (PH3), which is considered as a possible proof of the existence of life in the place, since it is only produced by the activity of anaerobic bacteria. According to Jane Greaves, a professor at Cardiff University, these molecules may “point to the presence of life in the planet’s clouds.”

Unfortunately scientists have not been able to trace the source of the gas, but the discovery is surprising, given that the planet’s temperature spins between 464ºC and a pressure 92 times higher than that found on Earth at sea level.

Scientists are still hoping to find something on the planet because at 65 km in height the pressure dropped a lot, becoming quite similar to that of our planet, making conditions a little more favorable to life, precisely the region where phosphine was found.

On the other hand, the researchers are excited, but ponder, stating that another cause may be producing the gas, although this other possibility is still unknown to scientists, according to a study published in the journal Nature in December 2019, which excludes the possibility even of being produced or carried by meteors that reach Venus.

Finally, a private mission to the planet may take place in 2023, it is to be carried out by Rocket Lab, a California-based rocket and satellite manufacturer, and was announced by its CEO, Peter Beck during a conference on YouTube.