Linus Torvalds blames Intel for PCs without RAM that corrects errors (ECC)

RAM memories with error correction mechanism (ECC, in the acronym in English) are common in servers and PCs for corporate use. But in the home computer segment, this type of technology is infrequent. According Linus Torvalds, this reality is to blame Intel.

RAM memory errors can compromise the performance of an application or, in extreme cases, even interrupt its execution. As a rule, the problem occurs when an electrical or magnetic interference causes one or more bits of information to change to the opposite state.

The susceptibility to this type of problem is part of the nature of RAM memories, so to speak. Proof of this is in a study conducted by Google (PDF) which indicates that 32% of its servers experience at least one memory error per year.

Since Google’s servers have ECC, the company’s applications are not affected by the problem, at least not in a worrying way. This is possible because memories with this feature use an additional bit set that indicates an error.

In this additional space, the memory stores a code generated at the time of recording the data. When the data is read, the code generated during this process is compared with the code stored in the recording.

A difference between the codes indicates an error. In the next step, the modified bit is identified and corrected. If two bits have changed state, detection occurs, but is not corrected. In any case, most memory errors involve only a single bit. That is why the ECC is so important.

If so, why are ECC memories not mandatory on home PCs? It is possible to find modules of this type on the market, but if the motherboard and processor are not compatible, ECC will not work on the computer.

Among the industry’s arguments for this scenario is the need to reduce costs and the perception that this type of technology is more important in servers because these machines have more RAM.

Torvalds: arguments against the ECC are rubbish

But in the understanding of Linus Torvalds, this argument is bullshit. For the “father of Linux”, the lack of ECC on home PCs is due to Intel’s policy of doing a kind of artificial segmentation of the market.

In this sense, Torvalds suggests that the company directs more resources to server CPUs to keep the market segmented. The corporate segment admits higher prices and, therefore, is proportionately more profitable. That would explain Intel’s interest in keeping things separate.

The arguments against ECC have always been complete rubbish. Now, even memory manufacturers are starting to do ECC internally because they have finally admitted the fact that this is really necessary. Linus Torvalds

Intel did not comment on the statement.

With information: Ars Technica.