Linus Torvalds wants MacBooks with Apple M1 to run Linux

The new ones MacBooks with a processor M1 (Apple Silicon) have attracted the eyes of many people, even Linus Torvalds: when asked in a forum about the new generation of Apple laptops, he replied that he would love to have one, as long as it ran Linux.

The question was asked in the forum Real World Tech, which had already been used by Torvalds to answer questions (earlier this year, for example, he used the channel to say that it is not advisable to use the ZFS file system).

To the user who asked the question about the new MacBooks, Torvalds replied:

I would love to have one, but only if it ran Linux. I have fond memories of the 11-inch MacBook Air (I think the 4.1) that I used about a decade ago (but that I left out because Apple took a long time to repair the screen – and when they did, I I migrated to better notebooks while Apple worked for Linux to be less convenient).

Torvalds also highlighted the fact that Apple runs Linux in its cloud, but does not allow its laptops to run the platform natively.

Linus Torvalds also said that he has long waited for a notebook based on ARM technology capable of running Linux and that the new MacBook Air would be perfect for that if it weren’t for the operating system.

Note that Torvalds expresses interest in native Linux support on the new MacBooks, without any kind of hack. Perhaps a developer will provide something like this through virtualization, for example (this would be the least challenging path), but this initiative will not come from Linus himself: “I don’t have time to change this, nor am I willing to fight companies that don’t want to collaborate, “he added.

With information: The Next Web.

