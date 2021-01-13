Little Nightmares 2 gets free demo on PlayStation and Xbox

A free demonstration of Little Nightmares 2 is now available for PS4 and Xbox One. It can also be downloaded by owners of the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, as it works with the backwards compatibility of these consoles.

The demo had already been released for PC in November, but only now has reached the consoles. The full game arrives on February 11, on all platforms where the demo is also available.

With the demo, players can enjoy the first few minutes of the game, which mixes adventure and horror, and know what the new adventure has in store before deciding to buy.

Little Nightmares 2 is coming

Little Nightmares 2 is a suspense adventure in which you control Mono, a boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by an evil transmission. Together with his friend, Six, he begins a journey to discover the source of the transmission.

The first game arrived in 2017 and was a great success, co-published by Bandai Namco, which is also involved in the production of the second adventure, alongside producer Tarsier Studios.

The original game also gained an expansion, in addition to small additional DLC content.