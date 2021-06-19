Localiza offers free course openings for developer recruitment

With 60 slots for free programming courses on .Net and Kotlin, car rental company Localiza is looking for talent for Localiza Labs, its data science and technology lab. To participate, those interested must be developers with a year or more of experience and availability to work in Belo Horizonte or Recife. The initiative is part of the #MeuFuturoÉTech program, which aims to train individuals in the skills of the future.

The selection process has tests to assess the technical knowledge in the chosen language, as well as the affinity with the company’s values. Those who pass will be announced in early July and will participate in fully online classes. The training will last about a month and the professionals will be able to work in the job market as a junior developer.

Registration is open until July 6th at this link. Those who stand out in the project have a chance to join the more than 700 professionals who already work at Localiza Labs. There, mobility solutions are created. “To build the future of sustainable mobility, we are expanding the team to create innovations that bring value to our customers, employees and society in general”, explains André Petenussi, CTO of Localiza.

internship program

In addition, registration is open for the Localiza Internship Program, which takes place in Belo Horizonte. Those interested must have a training schedule from August 2022 to August 2023. The selection process is entirely online and students of any degree can participate. Students from technical courses are also accepted into the company’s technology lab. Records are available until June 28 on this website.