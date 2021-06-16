Loki Effect: Disney+ Changes Series Release Dates From Fridays to Wednesdays

Since its global debut, Disney+ has fulfilled a “tradition” for the release of new episodes of the original series, always on Fridays. However, everything changed with the arrival of Loki last week, with the attraction landing on Wednesdays. And, apparently, this change has brought good results for the platform: in a recent promotional video, actor Tom Hiddleston, protagonist of the God of Cheating plot, revealed that “Wednesdays are the new Fridays”, announcing that the exclusive production chapters from Marvel would be made available mid-week.

And this change would have brought such good results that the guideline that would have been only for Marvel productions now extends to the entire release catalog: according to another company announcement, the decision will apply to all original Disney+ series from here to front. The original films will continue to be released on Fridays, such as Luca, this week and releases planned for the future, such as Jungle Cruise and Black Widow.

The change takes effect from July, affecting the release of original series like the revival in an almost perfect duo (Turner & Hooch, in the original language) and Monsters at Work, sequence of Monsters Inc. Check out all the new dates below (via Variety):

Monsters at Work: from July 2 to July 7, 2021

from July 2 to July 7, 2021 An Almost Perfect Duo: from July 16 to July 21, 2021

from July 16 to July 21, 2021 Behind the Attraction: from July 16 to July 21, 2021

from July 16 to July 21, 2021 Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: from July 23 to July 28, 2021

from July 23 to July 28, 2021 Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: from July 30th to July 28th, 2021

from July 30th to July 28th, 2021 The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: from July 30th to July 28th 2021

from July 30th to July 28th 2021 Growing Up Animal: from August 20th to August 18th, 2021

from August 20th to August 18th, 2021 Short Circuit (Season 2): from July 30th to August 4th, 2021

The decision also impacts future streaming series, such as the recently announced prequel to Beauty and the Beast, centered on Gaston and LeFou; O reboot in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, still without a defined release date; and all Marvel series and Star Wars announced at Disney Investor Day 2020: What If…?, Hawkeye, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and much more.