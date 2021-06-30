Loki | Understand the post-credit scene from episode 4

Attention! The following text has several spoilers about Loki episode 4

the fourth episode of Loki it was a punch to everyone’s stomach. And not just for the various twists or the action, but also for bringing the first post-credit scene in the series. When everyone thought that the God of Lies had been pruned by Ravona Renslayer, we discover not only that he cheated death once more, he is no longer alone. But who are those characters that appear at the last second?

Well, the horns leave no doubt: we are facing other variants of Loki himself. But we’re not talking about just any variants, but some very specific ones that are well known to comic book readers. It is the classic Loki from the comic books, accompanied by Kid Loki, by Loki Digno, as well as an alligator Loki that was created specifically for the series.

The group briefly appears in the episode shortly after we see that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has not been erased by the Temporal Watch Authority (TVA, the acronym in English) as it was given to understand and, more than that, they recruit the character for some mission that we still don’t know what it is, only that will prevent the protagonist from dying once and for all.

And what does it all mean? It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how this post-credit scene will impact the next chapter of Loki, but some elements in the scene can help us to at least speculate what is to come in the series and in Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe (MCU) itself.

Who are these characters?

The episode credits and the horned helmet make it clear that we’re seeing other variants of Loki himself — and, as stated, all well-known from the comic books.

classic loki

The first of these is the classic Loki himself, played by actor Richard Grant. We already knew he would be on the show, but no one had any idea what role. How famous he is for always being the bad guy — as in Logan and Star Wars: The Skywalker Ascension — there were even those who believed he would be an older Logan who would be running the entire TVA. Because that kick hit the crossbar.

The classic Loki is, as its name suggests, the original version of the character from Marvel’s comics. The not-so-discreet helmet and the green and yellow garments directly refer to the look that the villain has carried for years, since his first appearance in the magazine. Journey into Mystery #85, from 1962, when it was featured in Thor’s Stories. It is also with this appearance that Loki from the comics antagonizes the first edition of Avengers.

So what we see in the series is a great tribute to this really classic version of the character. In the same way that Wandavision played with the original Scarlet Witch and Vision uniforms in a Halloween episode, the solution found by Marvel Studios to make this tribute was to bring this version from an alternate reality. And he’s the one who says the Tom Hiddleston variant must accompany them if he’s to survive, which indicates that he must also be the more experienced version of the group there — even though he seems to be the most uncomfortable in carnival costume.

Kid Loki

Kid Loki, on the other hand, is mainly known to younger readers who followed the character’s most recent adventures in the comics. He is a reborn version of the God of the Lie after another one of his tricks: during the saga the siege, the character is killed by an entity, only he finds a way to escape his destiny and is reborn as a teenager with no memories that he was once a god.

In this new form, she has a purer essence, that is, less villainous, and even acted like a hero for a while. He is found by Thor and has some of his powers regained, being taken back to Asgard — where he starts to face the anger of the other Asgardians, including Odin himself. This disbelief in relation to Kid Loki’s good intentions marks a good part of the first stories, since no one knows if he’s telling the truth or if it’s just another trick.

During this period, he even starred in a magazine called Loki: Agent of Asgard, whose stories played precisely with this character’s dubious charm and his manipulative power to transform him into a kind of spy for the gods. It only ceased to exist when old Loki returned to action.

Even before Kid Loki’s appearance on the MCU, there was speculation among movie fans that Marvel could put him in an eventual adaptation of Young Avengers, with whom he’s already had relationships with a few times in the comics. And considering that we are seeing the group little by little appearing in the cinematographic universe, it would not be strange to see it appearing again soon.

loki worthy

The third variant of Loki that we see in the post-credit scene is a little less clear compared to a comic book counterpart. He is credited in the episode only as boastful loki, that is, a proud version of the character. And what is striking is that he appears wielding the Mjölnir, the hammer that actually belongs to the MCU of his brother Thor.

As this description is somewhat vague, it is difficult to make this correlation with comic books, not least because the God of Lies has already shown himself worthy of raising his weapon more than once. during crossover Axle, who pitted Avengers against the X-Men, we see an example of this, when Thor becomes unworthy of using the hammer and Loki gains the powers of the Thunder God.

And what does this mean for the series? Almost nothing, actually. It is very likely that the version of Loki Digno that we will meet at MCU is not inspired by any specific story, just saying that this is a version of the Asgardian who received the powers of Odin in place of Thor and that’s why same.

crocodile

Although there is a group of Avengers formed only by animals – the Pet Avengers — which even includes the Frog Thor, there is no animal version of the God of Cheating, let alone one in the form of an alligator, lizard or anything like that. However, it is worth remembering that we are talking about a shape-shifting character who, in Norse mythology, is the mother of an eight-legged horse and the father of a giant wolf. So what’s Crocodiloki next to that, isn’t it?

looking around

But it wasn’t just the new characters that caught the eye in this final scene of the episode. The Nexus Event in Loki. Although the trio – or quartet, better said – attracts all the attention in the few seconds that appear on the scene, it is possible to fish out some details of the place where he is.

At the bottom of the meeting between all Lokis, we have what appears to be a destroyed New York. So much so that you can see the Avengers Tower in the background in the corner of the screen. And what does that mean?

This is clearly one of the mysteries that Marvel Studios threw for the next episode of the series, as everything there raises a lot of questions. Theoretically, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki had been pruned and we had understood, by then, that this meant being erased from the Sacred Timeline. However, after The Nexus Event, it’s hard to fully believe what TVA has presented—and the fact that the protagonist is still alive only corroborates that. So he was taken to another place. But where and (mostly) when?

Taking into account Earth’s situation in this quick scene, it seems that the TVA device just sends its victims to worlds on the brink of apocalypse. So, instead of erasing them immediately, the destruction of that world does the dirty work. So, we can understand that the call of the other Lokis is precisely to get the MCU version out of this place on the brink of collapse — which means they must have one of the TVA devices or something equivalent. However, we won’t discover the truth until next week.