Lord of the Rings becomes anime with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

the universe of Lord of the Rings will gain another animated version, but this time, the trait is Japanese. the anime titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim to be produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Animations is a spin-off that explores the untold story of Helm’s Abyss stronghold.

According to information from Collider, the anime is a standalone story that will focus on one of the most legendary figures in Middle-earth history: Helm Hammerhand, the ninth King of Rohan. The story will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, screenwriter of the classic Blood: The Last Vampire and who was part of the animation department of Akira (1988).

In the script are Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, from the beautiful series Netflix The Enchanted Crystal: The Age of Resistance. Philippa Boyens, nominated for an Oscar for The Fellowship of the Ring and winner of the statuette by The return of the king, will return as a consultant. Rumors are that production is being speeded up so that the animation can be released on the “big screens”.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim it still doesn’t have a preview, which means we still have plenty of time to watch the classic animation of Lord of the Rings 1978, directed by Ralph Bakshi, from Wizards and The Fritz Cat.