Home Technology Tech news macOS 11: Apple will refresh the OS of our Macs on November...
TechnologyTech news

macOS 11: Apple will refresh the OS of our Macs on November 12

By kenyan

After five months of testing, macOS Big Sur is finally arriving in final version. The new version of the Mac operating system is closer than ever to iOS with a new, more modern design. It will be available on Thursday.

After 20 years of macOS 10 (and several name changes, the most emblematic remaining Mac OS X), Apple is finally moving to version 11. If this change is undoubtedly more marketing than technological (Apple wants to mark the occasion following its transition from Intel to ARM), the new macOS Big Sur is much more than a small update. After an interface refresh in 2014 with Yosemite (10.10), Big Sur (11) completely renews the design of Apple’s operating system. It will be available to the general public on November 12. after long months of testing, the first beta was released in June.

A design very inspired by iOS

After spending several months on macOS Big Sur, it is impossible for us not to find the design of the current macOS Catalina very outdated. For good reason, version 11 of the Apple OS changes everything. Transparency is in the spotlight, the colors are more numerous, all interface elements are rounded … Even the application icons now take the same form, a sign of Apple’s desire for harmonization (applications not updated day retain their former appearance). Another change, a control center lands in the status bar. Also very inspired by iOS, it allows you to quickly control the settings of your Mac.

01net.com- Screenshot of macOS Big Sur.

Other novelties are on the program. These include the new Safari more customizable, an application Messages as complete as its iOS counterpart and support for automatic switching of AirPods from iPhone or iPad.

While waiting to see what the future holds, it is obviously necessary to be interested in the Macs which are already there. Not all Macs compatible with macOS Catalina (10.15) are necessarily compatible with macOS Big Sur (11.0). On the laptop side, you will need a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro released at least in 2013 to benefit from it. All 12-inch MacBooks are also compatible. On the desktop side, the iMac and Mac mini released between 2014 and today, the Mac Pro from 2013 to 2020 and the Mac Pro es are compatible. The update will be available for download, always free, from the App Store on November 12, probably around 7 p.m.

Related news

Google Street View tests option to add photos with your phone

Tech news kenyan -
Street View application has released for some users the Direction Mode, which allows you to record videos with street routes After photographing more than 15...
Read more

Huawei to sell Honor for $ 15 billion in cash

Tech news kenyan -
Honor's sale by Huawei would be a strategy to preserve brand in the face of U.S. trade restrictions Last month, rumors surfaced that the Huawei...
Read more

Apple M1 is the first ARM chip for Macs

Tech news kenyan -
The Apple M1 is a SoC that aggregates items like CPU, RAM and GPU in the same place, with 5 nanometers and consuming much...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Former beauty queen linked to the death of her two children

News Tracy Aime -
Police officers have linked a former beauty queen in Nyeri County to the mysterious death of her two toddlers. The two children mysteriously drowned...
Read more

Pfizer develops a COVID-19 vaccine with 90% efficacy

CoronaVirus (COVID-19) Chuoyo Protus -
Pharmaceutical Company, Pfizer, has announced the development of a COVID-19 vaccine with an efficacy of 90 %. According to the pharmaceutical giant, the vaccine successfully...
Read more

10 Sperm Fertilizing Foods for Couples to Get Pregnant Fast

Health kenyan -
Did you know that what you eat can affect sperm quality? Just like women, men are also encouraged to eat healthy and nutritious...
Read more

Kenya grants Tanzania’s Godbless Lema political asylum

News Laiza Maketso -
Kenya has granted Tanzania's politician Godbless Lema political asylum in the country. According to Lema, President John Pombe Magufuli's government plan to victimised him...
Read more

Attorney General Authorizes Investigations of American Election

World kenyan -
Jan. 20, 2020 - William Barr, United States Attorney General, has authorized federal prosecutors across the country to...
Read more

Sarah Cohen makes attempt to secure her late husband’s billions

News Tracy Aime -
The widow of late Dutch billionaire Tob cohen has made an attempt to secure her late husband's billions. Sarah Cohen has filed an application...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke