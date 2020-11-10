macOS 11: Apple will refresh the OS of our Macs on November 12

After five months of testing, macOS Big Sur is finally arriving in final version. The new version of the Mac operating system is closer than ever to iOS with a new, more modern design. It will be available on Thursday.

After 20 years of macOS 10 (and several name changes, the most emblematic remaining Mac OS X), Apple is finally moving to version 11. If this change is undoubtedly more marketing than technological (Apple wants to mark the occasion following its transition from Intel to ARM), the new macOS Big Sur is much more than a small update. After an interface refresh in 2014 with Yosemite (10.10), Big Sur (11) completely renews the design of Apple’s operating system. It will be available to the general public on November 12. after long months of testing, the first beta was released in June.

A design very inspired by iOS

After spending several months on macOS Big Sur, it is impossible for us not to find the design of the current macOS Catalina very outdated. For good reason, version 11 of the Apple OS changes everything. Transparency is in the spotlight, the colors are more numerous, all interface elements are rounded … Even the application icons now take the same form, a sign of Apple’s desire for harmonization (applications not updated day retain their former appearance). Another change, a control center lands in the status bar. Also very inspired by iOS, it allows you to quickly control the settings of your Mac.

01net.com- Screenshot of macOS Big Sur.

Other novelties are on the program. These include the new Safari more customizable, an application Messages as complete as its iOS counterpart and support for automatic switching of AirPods from iPhone or iPad.